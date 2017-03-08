Electrician killed co-worker over his smelly feet

“After lunch, the suspect and the victim got into a brawl when the latter slept with his feet in front of the suspect’s face. The two quarrelled when the victim refused to move away his smelly feet. The security guard came and told me what had happened … when I went to the room, the suspect was not there and so I told the victim to rest somewhere else. Then when I got inside my car and was about to drive, a worker came running and told me that the suspect had assaulted the victim, who was bleeding from his neck,” the supervisor told prosecutors.