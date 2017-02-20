Duo on trial for bribing customs inspectors

“When we questioned the drivers why they had parked at that spot, they told us that they were waiting for his company’s customs broker to bring the proper documents. They claimed to us that they did not have any papers for the consignment. We asked the drivers to call the broker. When he came, he handed us papers that pertained to the consignment. We discovered that it was an illegal consignment and that the musical instruments were not permitted to be taken out of the port. We asked the drivers to move the pickups to another gate and we informed the broker [who turned out to be the manager] that he was prohibited from taking the consignment out of the port because the information mentioned on the customs papers did not match the content of the consignment. Then he offered my colleague Dh40,000 to allow him to take the instruments out of the port. We informed our supervisor, who reported it to the police. We cooperated with the police who apprehended the suspects in a sting operation,” he testified to prosecutors.