Duo locked prostitutes in loo, stole their purse

“My client, as the court bench could see, is slim and skinny. Those Nigerian women are tall and large in size … when he went there to have sex with one of them, they pulled him in and attacked him. The woman, who is larger in size, cornered my client and took his money. One of the women seduced him on the social medial and lured him to the hotel room … she even shared the hotel location with him on WhatsApp in Al Barsha. My client has a mental illness and takes a medication that makes him vulnerable to anxiety attacks and nervousness,” contended Al Gailani.