Couple jailed for consuming methamphetamine

“A police squad headed to the location and once they spotted the defendant in his Mercedes car, they stopped him. Upon searching the car, we found a white bag from which we seized four small sacks that contained methamphetamine. We also found some cash under the gas pedal. When asked about the money, the defendant claimed that it was to pay for renewing his driving licence. When asked about the banned substances, he claimed that a person named Raj gave it to him in Ajman … and that he sold it among drug users in Dubai. He was taken into custody and referred to the anti-narcotics department for a drug test. Meanwhile, another police team headed to Ajman to apprehend the so-called Raj, but he was not present,” the lieutenant testified.