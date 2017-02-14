Cook jailed for molesting boy, filming him naked

“When I was walking to school, he called me into the cafeteria but I told him that I was late but he insisted. Then he made me sit down and offered me juice and Coca-Cola. When he asked me if my mother had given me any pocket money, I told him that she prepared my food. Then he gave me Dh5 although I had refused to take it. Suddenly, he unbuckled my belt and removed my pants … he touched me inappropriately. He hugged and kissed me … I pulled my pants back up and when I wanted to leave, he forbade me. Then I told him that I had to go to school because I was late. He threatened to publish my photos but I promised to come back later. I pretended that I walked towards my school and instead I rushed home and informed my parents what had happened,” he told prosecutors.