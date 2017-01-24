Businessman, 6 others involved in Dh17m embezzlement

“Since he owns a number of companies, my father was very busy and had not been able to follow up the aluminium company’s business. Soon after the managing partner refused to cooperate with us in 2014 and did not show us the financial records and annual reports, we hired an internal auditor. In December 2014, the partner and his daughter were fired. Auditing reports confirmed that he had embezzled nearly Dh17 million … the six other suspects also aided and abetted him. Then we reported the matter to the police. He also embezzled raw materials worth Dh12.5 million and a special cutting device worth Dh700,000. The suspects had also forged several papers on which they signed on behalf of my father,” she claimed to prosecutors.