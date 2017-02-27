Brothers steal Dh590,000 for mother’s surgery

He said; “The elder brother, who worked with us, accompanied me to collect the money. When were driving back after taking the money at 10.30pm, the younger brother, who had been hiding in the back seat, placed his hands around my neck and prevented me from moving … when I tried to seek help from a nearby police car, they asked me to remain quiet and threatened to kill me. Then he placed his hand on my nose and mouth after which I lost consciousness. Then they covered my head with a mask and pushed me out of the car.”