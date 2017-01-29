Briton jailed for faking bomb and Dh5,500 theft attempt

The Filipina said the accused put the piece of paper on the counter first before he took out what he claimed to be a bomb. “I pretended to be asking him about the numbers on the paper … I was actually stalling to press the alarm system and have the police come to the shop. After he took out that thing he claimed to be a bomb, I asked him what that was and he replied ‘it’s a bomb’. He threatened to use it if I didn’t give him the money. When I told him that he couldn’t do such a thing, he grabbed the purported bomb and walked away. Then the police came,” she testified.