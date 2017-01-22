Appeals court upholds death sentence in Obaida murder case

Instantly after the judgement was read out, the Jordanian convict stood puzzled for a few minutes and stared towards the family and friends of the victim. Surrounded by six jail wardens inside the dock, Abdullah also looked at the people present in the court who were shouting: “congratulations for your death ... May you die soon … Allah take your soul”.

In August, the Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced the convict to death for kidnapping, raping and killing the boy while he was drunk. Prosecutors appealed the primary judgement and asked the appellate court to uphold the death sentence against Abdullah, who appealed and sought a reduced punishment. In the previous hearing, Abdullah’s court appointed lawyer argued that his client’s psychiatric evaluation showed that the convict suffers an ‘anti-social personality disorder with alcohol dependence’. The lawyer asked the court to hand his client a reduced punishment. The lawyer of Obaida’s family, Obaid Al Mazmi, was present at the Appeal Court on Sunday. Al Mazmi had earlier lodged a civil lawsuit in which he is seeking Dh21,000 in temporary compensation against his clients’ emotional and moral damages. The psychiatrists’ panel that was tasked by the appellate court to conduct a psychiatric evaluation for Abdullah examined him between November 15 and 20. The convict’s psychiatric evaluation to decide whether he was aware of his actions when he committed the crime, found that he was fully responsible for his behaviours and aware of his actions. The defendant was examined clinically by psychiatrists, according to the report, and the results showed that he is a cognitive person and capable of understanding and realising and has full insight of what he does. Earlier this month, the Dubai Public Prosecution’s twitter handle quoted the Attorney General Essam Eisa Al Humaidan as saying that he would not rest until the capital punishment is carried out against Abdullah. Records said Abdullah kidnapped Obaida on May 20 from his father’s garage in Sharjah and then raped and murdered him. Abdullah admitted before the primary court that he raped and murdered Obaida but denied kidnapping the victim, who he said had willingly sat with him in the car. He also admitted that he drank liquor and drove his vehicle under influence of alcohol. The last time the father saw Obaida alive was in Abdullah’s car at 5pm shortly before the latter decided to kidnap and rape the eight-year-old, said records, The defendant lured the boy to his car by offering to buy him a scooter, according to court records, and then he drove to Al Mamzar where he committed the crime. More from Courts Four jailed for Dh290,000 phone theft

Tourist on trial over raping woman

WhatsApp saves women from brothel

Judicial efficiency: UAE ranks first in region









