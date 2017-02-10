Supersonic passenger jets set for a comeback

Scholl said he chose a modified commercial engine rather than a military-grade supersonic propulsion system because of the high emissions standards and efficiency offered by the conventional engines. And from a logistics standpoint, it would be more difficult for military-grade technology to clear export control, he said. Advances in computing power and speed are also key to developing more efficient supersonic jets. Engineers can now test prototypes through computer models and make tweaks immediately based on those results. Previously, they had to build a plane, test it in a wind tunnel and then tweak the design.

“We’re now able to bottle physical features in a computer that a short decade ago were unheard of,” said Jim Ladesic, associate dean of industry relations and outreach at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s college of engineering in Florida. The idea of building faster, economic passenger planes has intrigued aerospace companies for years. In 2001, Boeing unveiled a concept called the Sonic Cruiser, which was to fly almost as fast as the speed of sound, 750 miles per hour. The company said at the time it was working with airlines to determine economic, performance and environmental needs for the concept. But oil prices were rising, and those plans were shelved just a year later as airlines ended up prioritising fuel efficiency over speed. Research on the plane’s interior was later incorporated into Boeing’s more efficient 787. Both Boeing and Airbus have since expressed interest in developing high-speed aircraft. Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg has noted several times that the Chicago-based company wants to advance research of hypersonic — Mach 5 or faster — technology. Boom is currently building a one-third scale model test aircraft that it says will fly for the first time by the end of this year. The actual production aircraft, which will be 60 feet long and weigh 150,000 pounds, could fly its first passengers as early as 2020, Scholl said. The company has 25 aircraft orders to date. The first 10 will go to British billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, and the other 15 are on hold for a European carrier that Scholl declined to name. One obstacle that may be out of plane makers’ control is the Federal Aviation Administration’s long-standing ban on supersonic flight by commercial aircraft over land, due to noise concerns about sonic booms. Boom is planning to fly only transoceanic routes to avoid the issue. But a group of industry leaders as well as Nasa and universities have helped devise new technologies over the years that could mitigate sonic booms. One of these efforts is Nasa’s Quiet Supersonic Technology X-plane project. Last year, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co. in Palmdale, California, won a contract to complete the aircraft’s preliminary design. — Los Angeles Times More from Offbeat Fowl play

