US wants ‘new start’ in ties with Turkey, Pence says

At a rally in the southeastern city of Gaziantep on Sunday, Erdogan said one of the next steps in the operation would be to clear the de facto Daesh capital Raqqa with the support of the US and other countries.

“If we agree with the US, if we agree with the coalition forces, if we agree with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, we will clear those killers called Daesh from Raqqa,” he said. But issues remain over whether Trump will continue to support the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the Kurdish Peoples’ Protection Units (YPG) against Daesh and any future Raqqa operation. Turkey views the PYD and YPG as sister organisations of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which has waged a bloody insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.









