US ‘ally of choice’ in north Syria irks Turkey

“The Turkish government is not really happy that we are operating with the Syrian Democratic Forces, mostly because of their Kurdish and YPG components,” Townsend said, referring to the People’s Protection Units, a Kurdish militia in northern Syria, by its Kurdish initials. But the Kurdish fighters, he added, “tell us they are not a threat to Turkey, and I believe that.”

US military officials say there may be a way to ease Turkey’s concerns. The United States could provide the Kurdish fighters with enough weapons to seize Raqqa while restricting the flow of arms and ammunition they would receive after that battle, said Gen. Joseph L. Votel, the head of the US Central Command. “We would be transparent with them,” Votel said of the Turks. “We could meter things like ammunition.” Another argument US officers make is that because the United States and Turkey are Nato allies, Washington is in a position to look after Turkey’s interests in a way other nations would not be. “If somebody is going to have influence over the SDF, who would Ankara wish it to be — Russia, Iran, the regime or the United States?” Townsend said. Beyond that, the plan would also call for local Arab fighters to secure Raqqa after Kurdish and Arab fighters seized it. As the Trump administration begins to grapple with the issues, tensions between Turkish forces in Syria and Syrian Kurds are running high. Amjed, who commands the security force for Manbij, said that Turkish forces had been taking shots at his front lines. He insisted that he had ordered his fighters not to respond to avoid escalating the situation. But as the fire from the marksmanship training resounded in the distance, Amjed made clear that his immediate worry was no longer Daesh. “The biggest threat is Turkey,” he said.









