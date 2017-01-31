UN legal body orders Turkey to release judge

The Hague: A United Nations legal panel has ordered Turkey to release a judge who is among thousands of people detained in the aftermath of last year’s failed coup.
The Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT) on Tuesday ordered Ankara to free Judge Aydin Sefa Akay, who also serves as a UN jurist, by February 14 and halt legal proceedings against him.
Akay is a member of a panel of judges that is reviewing the case of a former Rwandan government minister who was convicted of involvement in his country’s 1994 genocide.