Turkish parliament approves more reform articles

The seventh article opens the way for the president to be a member of a political party. After voting on each of the 18 articles, lawmakers will cast a final vote on the package as a whole. The voting was expected to be completed on Friday night.

If parliament gives final approval to the constitutional package it will be put to a referendum expected in the spring. The main opposition CHP and the pro-Kurdish HDP, the second largest opposition party, strongly oppose the changes. The bill needs the support of at least 330 deputies in the assembly to go to a referendum. The AKP has 316 deputies eligible to vote and the MHP 39. So far articles have generally been approved with at least 340 votes in favour.









