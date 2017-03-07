Turkish minister says he will speak in Germany despite venue closure

Erdogan’s comments have stirred anger in Germany where the Turkish leader is already viewed widely with some suspicion for a mass campaign of arrests and dismissals following the July coup. The dispute over the powers threatens to divide the Turkish community there as it is raising passions in Turkey.

Any sign of a spillover of Turkish political tensions would be viewed with concern in Germany and in other west European states, such as Austria and the Netherlands, where in all up to four million Turkish voters live. Erdogan has no serious rivals in Turkish politics, but he remains a divisive figure, accused by critics of an increasingly intolerant, autocratic style. There is great uncertainty over how Erdogan would react if the referendum produced a “no” vote.









