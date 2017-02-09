Turkey seizes 24 suicide attack belts from 4 Daesh suspects

Turkey is hoping for a reset in relations with the United States that were strained under the Obama administration over Turkish demands for the extradition of a US-based cleric, Fethullah Gulen, who Turkey has accused of orchestrating a failed coup. Turkey was also angered by US backing for Syrian Kurdish fighters, since it considers them terrorists because of their links to outlawed Kurdish rebels in Turkey.

Turkey, whose troops are currently trying to liberate the town of Daesh-held town of Al Bab in Syria, is pressing for a joint operation with the US to recapture Raqqa without the Syrian Kurdish group’s involvement. The security official said during talks with Pompeo, Turkey would also seek greater US cooperation in Turkey’s struggle against the Gulen’s movement and the Kurdish rebels.









