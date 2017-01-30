Turkey puts Gulen, 269 others on trial over coup bid

The previous administration of Barack Obama had insisted that a possibly slow legal process should take its course but Ankara is hoping for a more eager response to its extradition request from new President Donald Trump.

Gulen previously went on trial in absentia in January last year over corruption allegations that hit Erdogan in 2013. The Turkish justice ministry also sent new evidence to Washington for Gulen’s return including the indictment for the Izmir case, Anadolu reported on Monday. The indictment includes witness statements alleging that Gulen was to be presented with the plans for the coup by Adil Oksuz for his approval, the agency added. Turkish officials have said that theology lecturer Oksuz was the so-called “imam” of the plot and in charge of coordinating between Gulen and the army. Oksuz was detained in the aftermath of the coup but then released and is now on the run. Other charges against the suspects include seeking to prevent parliament performing its duty as well as attempting to remove the constitutional order, the agency said. The suspects face life imprisonment if convicted in a trial expected to take two months, the Hurriyet newspaper reported. It said Izmir was believed to be one of the main plotting hubs of the coup with the Aegean city used as a “logistical base”. Memduh was apparently to be declared Izmir’s “martial law commander” by the putschists, Anadolu reported at the time. A special courtroom was built to accommodate the trial and security was tight. Intensive security measures included a drone above the courthouse, bomb-sniffing dogs and commando units. Previous trials have opened in Istanbul and smaller cases in other provinces in what is expected to be the largest legal process in the country’s history. Some 43,000 people are under arrest ahead of trial in a large-scale crackdown within a state of emergency declared after the coup which remains in place. On Monday, 10 more soldiers were arrested in connection with the Gulen movement, Anadolu reported. In December, 29 police officers went on trial in Istanbul accused of failing to defend Erdogan while 62 rebel soldiers are being tried over claims they attempted to take over Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport on the night of July 15.









