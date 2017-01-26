Turkey issues warrant for coup suspects in Greece

Since the failed coup, Turkey has sacked or dismissed thousands of members of the military, some of whom have sought asylum in other Nato countries.

Turkish authorities have blamed US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen for the coup bid and responded with a vast crackdown to clean state institutions and the army of his followers. The extradition bid has become a source of friction between Ankara and Athens, with Greek foreign ministry officials holding closed-door talks with their Turkish counterparts in Ankara, the private NTV television reported. Earlier this month, reports in the Turkish media said the fugitive soldiers were linked to the squad which tried to assassinate Erdogan on the night of the coup, citing judicial sources.









