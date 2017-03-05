US strengthens forces on crowded Syrian battlefield

“The coalition has increased its force presence in and around Manbij to deter any hostile action against the city and its civilians, to enhance local governance and to ensure there is no persistent YPG presence,” a US military spokesman said, using the acronym for the People’s Protection Units, Kurdish militia groups that have been trained by US military advisers.

The Turks have repeatedly complained that YPG fighters, who played a critical role in taking Manbij, have yet to vacate the city, despite US assurances that it has done so. The spokesman added, “This is a deliberate action to reassure our coalition members and partner forces, deter aggression, and ensure all parties remain focused on defeating our common enemy, Daesh.” US military officials said the total number of US forces in Syria had not increased. But the new deployment of US troops around Manbij has been done in a visible manner. A combustible mix of forces is crowding the battlefield in northern Syria, including Turkish-backed Syrian militias, Syrian government forces, and Kurdish and Arab fighters trained by the United States. Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, who commands the US-led task force that is fighting Daesh in Iraq and Syria, told reporters Wednesday that Syrian government troops had advanced near Manbij to the point where they were within “rifle range” of Syrian Arab fighters backed by US forces. The United States has hundreds of troops in northern Syria who have been training and advising Syrian Arab and Kurdish fighters. “It’s very difficult and complicated,” said Townsend, adding that it was important that tensions among the groups not disrupt the campaign against Daesh. “That’s what we ought to keep our efforts focused on, and not fighting deliberately or accidentally with one another.” The potential for a clash is clear. Abu Amjed, head of the Manbij Military Council, which has responsibility for securing the city, said in an interview last week that Turkish forces had been shooting at his front lines. Another worry is Ahrar Al Sham, an Islamist opposition group, which has been supported by the Turks. Under a recent agreement that Russia is said to have played a role in brokering, Syrian government forces are moving into villages near Manbij. The Manbij security forces appear to have ceded control of the villages to prevent them from being occupied by Turkish-backed militias or Turkish troops. In a development that reflected the fluid and confusing battlefield, Russian aircraft on Tuesday mistakenly bombed Syrian Arab fighters trained by the United States. Townsend said the attack, which took place about 10 miles southwest of Manbij, occurred when the Syrian fighters moved into villages that had been occupied by Daesh. The Russian Defense Ministry said it had not carried out airstrikes in areas that the United States had previously designated as being occupied by US-backed fighters. More from Syria Turkey, US, Russia military chiefs meet

