UN warns of catastrophic dam failure in Syria battle

The entrance to the dam was already damaged by air strikes by the US-led coalition, it said.

“For example, on 16 January 2017, air strikes on the western countryside of Al Raqqa impacted the entrance of the Euphrates Dam, which, if further damaged, could lead to massive scale flooding across Al Raqqa and as far away as Deir Al Zor.” The town of Deir Al Zor is a further 140km downstream from Raqqa, and is besieged by Daesh. The UN estimates that 93,500 civilians are trapped in the town, and it has been airdropping food to them for a year.