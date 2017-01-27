UN says cannot confirm Syria talks postponement

The news comes after negotiations between Syrian government and rebel representatives in Kazakhstan wrapped up on Tuesday without any tangible progress in finding a political solution to the war in Syria, which has claimed more than 310,000 lives since it started in 2011.

A spokeswoman for UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura said there was “no confirmation” the February talks had been postponed. “We’re going to be sure when the special envoy is back” from talks on the issue in New York next week with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci also said that the list of those invited to the Geneva talks has not been finalised. Key players Russia, Turkey and Iran backed the Astana talks and the main result was an agreement by the three sides to try to shore up a shaky ceasefire on the ground in the war-torn country. Representatives from Damascus and the armed rebels had been expected to hold their first face-to-face talks in the Kazakh capital, but the rebels refused and mediators had to shuttle between the two sides. In a move certain to rattle Turkey, representatives of Syria’s leading Kurdish party attended the Moscow gathering on Friday. Turkey is waging a low-grade war against the Democratic Union Party in Syria, which Ankara views as an extension of the Kurdish insurgency with its own borders. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Kurdish participation in the Geneva process is “necessary.” According to Kurdish adviser Nasser Haj Mansour, two Syrian Kurdish representatives at the Moscow gathering — Khaled Issa and Rody Othman — presented Lavrov on Friday with a plan for a federalised Syria, which would diminish Assad’s authority over the country and bolster the Kurds’ gains in northern Syria. The federalisation proposal has in the past been rejected by Syrian rebels and Damascus, as well as Turkey, which is seeking to keep Syrian Kurds and their growing influence in check. Lavrov, meanwhile, said that Russia has also floated a draft proposal for a future Syrian constitution in a bid to encourage debate — not as an attempt to enforce Moscow’s will on the Syrians. “We made an attempt in the draft to put together some common elements we heard from representatives of the government and the opposition,” Lavrov said. In the Kazakh capital of Astana, Syrian rebels factions had refused to discuss the draft. “We did not even lift the paper off the table,” said rebel legal adviser and spokesman Osama Abu Zayd. The latest peace initiative comes after President Bashar Al Assad’s regime, with the help of Russian and Iranian firepower, dealt rebels a crushing blow by ousting them from eastern Aleppo last month. The main opposition groups stayed away from Friday’s meeting in Moscow with Lavrov, as the Kremlin seeks to impose its influence as the key power broker in Syria. Russia has sidelined the West with its diplomatic push to find a political settlement to the war in Syria, after its military intervention to support Assad turned the tables on the battlefield. On Thursday Britain, one of the harshest critics of Moscow’s actions in Syria, signalled a possible policy shift, with Foreign Minister Boris Johnson saying Al Assad could be allowed to run for re-election and mentioning a possible “arrangement” with Russia. More from Syria Syrian regime squashes Al Assad health rumours

