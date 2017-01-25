Talks expose limits of what Russia can achieve in Syria

“We are not opposed to Russia because it is Russia but we had a problem when its jets were participating with the regime in killing our people,” said Osama Abu Zaid, an opposition spokesman. “If this role ends then we’ll have no problem.” The Syrian government delegation had its own issues with the talks’ sponsors, questioning Turkey’s legitimacy as a broker at a time when it said Ankara was violating its sovereignty via an extended armed incursion into northern Syria.

Neither delegation included senior figures and Washington was only represented in an observer capacity by its local ambassador. Apart from one official from the United Arab Emirates present informally, Arab envoys were absent. And in a major setback, Moscow failed to get the two sides to negotiate face-to-face despite Lavrentyev, the Russian negotiator, saying beforehand that face-to-face talks were “the main goal”. The rebels baulked at that, saying they could not sit down with people responsible for so much bloodshed. Instead, Moscow had to make do with indirect talks with the two delegations relaying messages via intermediaries. Some diplomats said it was the opposition that had refused, but others said there were fears that Bashar Al Jaafari, the head of the government delegation, who has a reputation for being curt, would add “vinegar to the water”, giving indirect talks a better chance of success. There was quarrelling about the format and the agenda from the outset. The opposition demanded talks focus solely on a ceasefire that should require Iranian-backed militias to quit Syria. But the government, emboldened by the fact the talks were being held under the co-sponsorship of Russia, a staunch ally, and with the balance of power turning in its favour on the ground, said there was a chance to push for reconciliation with Al Assad remaining in power, a red line for the rebels. Opening statements laid bare those divisions. Alloush, the head of the rebel delegation, called the Syrian government “a bloody despotic regime”, while Al Jaafari, head of the government delegation, accused opposition negotiators of defending “war crimes” and of being rude and unprofessional. Al Jaafari made clear too that a government offensive against Wadi Barada, which supplies most of the water for Damascus, would continue even though rebels see it as a truce violation. “As long as 7 million people in Damascus remain deprived of water, it will continue,” said Al Jaafari. Andrey Kortunov, director general of the Russian International Affairs Council, a Moscow-based foreign policy think-tank close to the Foreign Ministry, told Reuters the talks had been “better than nothing.” “But there is no silver bullet,” he said. More from Syria Syrian regime squashes Al Assad health rumours

