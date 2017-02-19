Syrian men urged to take up second wife

Abu Al Huda Al Khatib, a Damascus-based cleric, added: “We support Maarawi. He said nothing that contradicts with the laws of Sharia. This is a major problem that we are facing and we need to deal with, seriously and boldly. We have women who are drifting into traditionally male dominated professions, like cab drivers and labourers. They need to get married and are finding a hard time doing so because of economic hardships and the shortage of men in society.”