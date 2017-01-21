Syria regime, rebels set for first face-to-face at Astana

“There is genuine worry in the opposition that the representatives of rebel groups, which are not at all used to these types of international negotiations, will be dragged into a political solution that will play into the hand of the regime,” the source said.

A negotiator in previous ceasefire agreements, Washington was last month sidelined from sponsoring the nationwide truce brokered by Russia and Turkey after months of disengagement from the conflict. US President Donald Trump’s team has been invited to Astana but has not yet officially responded. Washington’s absence has seen Moscow and Ankara join efforts on the Syrian crisis despite lingering disagreements over Al Assad’s future and other aspects of the conflict. After overcoming a rift in relations following Turkey’s downing of a Russian warplane in Syria in November 2015, the two countries this week conducted their first joint strikes against Daesh targets in an operation Moscow hailed as “highly effective”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview aired on Saturday on Russian state television that deals that could help end the conflict in Syria were “unlikely” to be struck in Astana because “too many parties are involved in the process.” Iran, the talks’ third sponsor, will be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Hussain Jaber Ansari, the country’s Isna news agency reported. Analysts say Iran, a longtime ally of Al Assad, views the Astana talks as an opportunity to increase its influence in the region after playing a crucial role in the symbolic recapture of Aleppo. France and Britain will be represented at the ambassador level, the European diplomatic source said. A representative of EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said Friday that “we will be there” without giving details about the delegation. Divergent agendas and the absence of some key players and high-level officials cast uncertainty on how the Astana talks could serve as a building block for next month’s Geneva negotiations. “The success or failure of Astana is not predetermined,” Russian Middle East expert Boris Dolgov said. “If something can be achieved in Astana, I think that a portion of the armed opposition will participate in the Geneva talks.” More from Syria Iran ‘could spoil Syria ceasefire efforts’

