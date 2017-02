Syria regime ‘hanged as many as 13,000 since 2011’

A former judge from the Military Court described the executions, saying it would often take up to 10-15 minutes for the prisoners to die. “Some didn’t die because they are light. For the young ones, their weight wouldn’t kill them. The officers’ assistants would pull them down and break their necks. Two officers’ assistants were in charge of this.”

Syrian government officials rarely comment on allegations of torture and mass killings. In the past, they have denied reports of massacres documented by international human rights groups, describing them as propaganda. The chilling accounts in Tuesday’s report came from interviews with 31 former detainees and over 50 other officials and experts, including former guards and judges. According to the findings, detainees were told they would be transferred to civilian detention centres but were taken instead to another building in the facility and hanged. “They walked in the ‘train,’ so they had their heads down and were trying to catch the shirt of the person in front of them. The first time I saw them, I was horrified. They were being taken to the slaughterhouse,” Hamid, a former detainee, told Amnesty. Another former detainee, Omar Alshogre, told The Associated Press the guards would come to his cell, sometimes three times a week, and call out detainees by name. Alshogre said a torture session would begin before midnight in nearby chambers that he could hear. “Then the sound would stop, and we would hear a big vehicle come and take them away,” said Alshogre, who spent nine months in Saydnaya. Now 21, he lives in Sweden. Speaking in an interview from Stockholm via Skype, Alshogre described how he was forced to keep his eyes closed and his back to the guards while they abused or suffocated a cellmate. The body often would be left behind, or there would be a pool of blood in the cell for other prisoners to clean up. “We can tell from the sound of the prisoner as he dies behind us. He dies a metre away. I don’t see anything, but I see with my ears,” said Alshogre, who at age 17 moved among nearly 10 detention facilities in Syria for two years before he was taken to Saydnaya. Alshogre survived nine months in the prison, paying his way out in 2015 — a common practice. He suffered from tuberculosis and his weight fell to 35 kilograms (77 pounds). Two cousins detained with him in western Syria didn’t survive, dying a year apart in a military intelligence detention facility. The younger one died in Alshogre’s arms, deprived of food and so weak he was unable to walk to the bathroom on his own. Still, Alshogre said nothing could have prepared him for Saydnaya. At one point, Alshogre was called out by his guards “for execution,” he said. He was brought before a military trial and told not to raise his gaze at the judge, who asked him how many soldiers he had killed. When he said none, the judge spared him. Death in Saydnaya was always present, “like the air”, Alshogre said. Once when he was deprived of food for two days, a cellmate handed him his food ration — and died days later. “This is someone who gave me his life,” he said. Another cellmate died of diarrhoea, also common in the prison. “Death is the simplest thing. It was the most hoped for because it would have spared us a lot: hunger, thirst, fear, pain, cold, thinking,” he added. “Thinking was so hard. It could also kill,” said Alshogre, who keeps a photo of one of his tormentors on the wall of his home. More from Syria Turkish forces enter Daesh stronghold in Syria

