Slow going for Turkish-backed forces in north Syria

Turkey’s Anadolu news agency began reporting Turkish troop fatalities in Al-Bab on Dec. 21. That week, 16 Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes or ambushes by the Daesh in the town. The military Saturday announced the death of another soldier in the fighting in Al-Bab. The death brings the total number of Turkish troops killed in the military operation in northern Syria to 65.

The fighting has exacted a civilian toll as well. According to the Observatory, 267 civilians have been killed by Euphrates Shield artillery and air strikes on al-Bab and two satellite villages since Dec. 21. The Daesh group’s Aamaq news agency reported that Turkish, American and Russian warplanes flew more than 80 sorties over the town on Friday and fired 150 artillery rounds. The three powers are coordinating their aerial campaigns against the Daesh group and other Al Qaida-linked factions in northern Syria. Pro-government forces, meanwhile, backed by Russian air power, are engaged with Daesh militants in the village of Tadif, about 1.5 kilometres south of Al-Bab. The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Saturday that “in the course of the battle in the area of Tadif, government forces destroyed 650 terrorists, two tanks” and various vehicles fitted with arms and explosives. The figures could not be independently confirmed. The government, the opposition and their various state backers are gearing up for the resumption of UN-brokered talks in Geneva, after the last round stalled in April last year. Rebels and Western- and Saudi-backed opposition groups in exile are preparing to name 20 delegates to the talks, according to Yahya Al-Aridi of the High Negotiations Committee. Diplomatic contacts picked up between the various sides in December, with rebels and the government pledging to honour a national ceasefire brokered in Ankara. The truce has not held. The two sides met again for talks in Astana, Kazakhstan last month, ahead of the planned resumption of the Geneva talks in about one week’s time. Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday it was inviting government and opposition officials and delegates from Russia, Turkey, and Iran for preparatory talks in Astana on February 16 and 17. More from Syria Drone footage shows scope of Palmyra damage

