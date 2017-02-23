In Lebanon gyms, playtime and escape for Syrian children

The monthlong Hoops programme provides a safe environment where the children can blow off steam, as well as learn self-confidence and teamwork.

“They come back home and they’re too tired to fight,” smiles Fatima Tayjan, a refugee from the Syrian city of Aleppo who has enrolled three of her four children in the programme. When her family of six returns home to their crowded two-bedroom apartment, the children have “released all their energy and they are ready to talk to each other,” she said.