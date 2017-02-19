Damascus faces worst fuel crisis in history

A government official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to Gulf News, confessed saying: “One of our problems are the cities and towns that we have recently re-entered, like Aleppo (which was retaken by government forces last December). Running them from scratch is costing a fortune. Previously, our gasoline used to satisfy the needs of only four cities; Damascus, Tartous, Homs, and Hama. Suddenly we find ourselves having to provide water, fuel, and electricity to places like Aleppo. We need to show residents of these liberated cities that after four years of absence, the government can still deliver the basic necessities of life. As a result, we have been falling back when it comes to places like Damascus.”