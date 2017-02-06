Daesh ‘besieged’ in last bastion in Syria’s Aleppo province

Regime forces were backed by fighters from Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah and by Russian artillery, said the Observatory, which relies on a network of sources on the ground for its reports.

The town of Al Bab, 25 kilometres south of the border with Turkey, is seen as a prize by nearly all sides in the complex war. Since December, Turkey-backed rebel fighters known as the Euphrates Shield alliance have edged towards Al Bab from the north. In January, Turkey’s air force began carrying out joint bombing raids around Al Bab with Al Assad’s ally Russia. The two parties back opposing sides in the war but have joined forces in recent months to try to bring an end to the conflict. Al Assad’s regime has refocused on Daesh since fully recapturing Aleppo city in December, in the biggest blow to rebel forces fighting to topple his regime for nearly six years. Daesh is among several terrorist movements that have shot to prominence during the conflict, which has left more than 310,000 people dead and has forced millions more from their homes. Al Assad’s forces were also locked in fighting with Daesh in the central province of Homs at the weekend, the Observatory said. It reported that the troops had captured the Hayyan oilfield west of the celebrated desert city of Palmyra. They also fought back against Daesh around Al Seen military airport northeast of Damascus, said the monitoring group. Daesh is facing simultaneous offensives in Syria and Iraq against its self-proclaimed Islamic “caliphate”. On Saturday, US-backed Kurdish and Arab fighters announced a new phase in their campaign to capture Raqqa, but said they needed more weapons to win. The Syrian Democratic Forces launched their offensive for the key terrorist stronghold in November and have taken some ground further up the Euphrates Valley but are still some distance away. SDF fighters have received training and air support from the US-led coalition against Daesh. Last week Washington said it had provided them with armoured sports utility vehicles for the first time. US President Donald Trump, who made fighting “radical Islamic terrorism” a central plank of his election campaign, was due to visit US Central Command on Monday, meeting officers who will spearhead his new strategy to defeat Daesh. The military command plays a key role in Operation Inherent Resolve — the US-led mission to “degrade and defeat” Daesh — which has resulted in 17,861 strikes across northern Syria and Iraq since August 2016. In late January, Trump ordered generals to begin a 30-day review of the US strategy to defeat the terrorist group. More from Syria Air strikes hit Idlib despite ceasefire

