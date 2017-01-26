Britain ‘open-minded’ on timescale for exit of Syria’s Al Assad

“If there is a possibility of an arrangement with the Russians that simultaneously allows Al Assad to move towards the exit and diminishes Iranian influence in the region by getting rid of Al Assad and allows us to join with the Russians in attacking Daesh and wiping them off the face of the earth ... then that might be a way forward.” Britain is part of the US.-led coalition involved in air attacks on Daesh in Syria and Iraq, and the government’s position has been that no solution to the Syrian conflict is possible without the removal of Al Assad. British ministers have also been critical of Russia’s military intervention in support of Al Assad.