At Turkey’s expense, US teams up with Russia in Syria

Under pressure in Washington over allegations of Russian interference in the US election, US President Donald Trump has backed off his campaign pledge to cooperate on fighting terrorism in Syria with Putin. Still, last month US warplanes helped indirectly in the Russian-backed Syrian offensive to recapture the historic city of Palmyra, carrying out 23 strikes over nine days, as much as during the rest of February. Now, faced with Turkey, the two powers appear to have taken a tactical joint stance.

In a bid to lower the tensions, US joint chiefs of staff chairman Joseph Dunford, Russian chief of the general staff Valery Gerasimov and Turkey’s chief of the general staff Hulusi Akar met in the southern Turkish city of Antalya on Tuesday. “It is a measure of the success that forces are having in countering the Islamic State [Daesh] of Iraq and Syria that the conversation is necessary,” the US defence department said in a statement. It noted that areas like Manbij have become “a crowded battlespace” and the proximity of the various forces had created “a dangerous situation.” Turkey sent troops across the border into Syria in August, backing Free Syrian Army rebels in battles against Daesh. The army has also clashed with Kurdish groups that the government in Ankara regards as terrorist organisations with links to separatists in Turkey, and which took control of Manbij after expelling Daesh from the town just before the Turkish incursion. Turkey has sought the support of the US, its Nato ally, to lead a ground offensive against Daesh’s main Syrian stronghold of Raqqa that would advance through areas controlled by Kurdish fighters, a Turkish official said last week. But the US views the Kurds as an essential element of the battle against the group that has waged a global campaign of terrorist attacks from its so-called caliphate in Syria and Iraq. Full-scale hostilities between the Turks and Kurds would pose a major setback for efforts to capture Raqqa, according to Joshua Landis, head of the Centre for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma. “It’s important to get a buffer between the Turks and Kurds so Isis [Daesh] can be beaten,” he said. The US has moved 500 soldiers to the outskirts of Manbij, according to Ilnur Cevik, chief adviser to Erdogan. The US-led coalition “has taken this deliberate action to reassure coalition members and partner forces, deter aggression and keep the focus on defeating Isis [Daesh],” spokesperson Col. John Dorrian said on Twitter. The US and Russian moves leave Turkey with “no more room to manoeuvre,” said Faysal Itani, an analyst with the Atlantic Council in Washington. That will enable a Kurdish-led operation to capture Raqqa and the Syrian government to deploy its forces too in the area, he said. More from Syria Syria asks UN to act over Turkish ‘invasion’

