Al Assad vows to retake Raqqa and ‘every inch’ of Syria

He argued: “If we commit such atrocities it’s going to play into the hands of the terrorists, they’re going to win. It’s about winning the hearts of the Syrian people, if we commit such atrocities ... we wouldn’t have (popular) support (through) six years” of war.

Concerning international negotiations to end the conflict that has claimed more than 300,000 lives, Assad said Western countries had “lost their chance of achieving anything in Geneva twice.” While Turkey, Russia and Iran take the lead in the talks in Astana, the West has become “passive”, he said, denouncing the coalition for supporting “those groups that represented the terrorists against the government. “They did not want to achieve peace in Syria.” Russia and Iran have helped turn the tables on the ground with their military backing for Assad, while Turkey has supported rebels fighting to oust the strongman. A new round of the Astana talks was set to kick off on Thursday after a one-day delay for “technical reasons”. The talks — pushed by key Assad supporter Moscow — re viewed as a warm-up for UN-led negotiations that are due to begin in Geneva on February 23. The meeting in Geneva, the fifth time negotiators have gone to Switzerland, has been pushed back twice already, in part to give the opposition more time to form a unified delegation. Al Assad also lashed out at his French counterpart, accusing Francois Hollande of sponsoring terror in Syria and encouraging Western nations to reset their relations with his pariah government, after six years of civil war. In the interview, Assad said the French president’s policy is tantamount to “supporting terrorists” in Syria, adding that he would prefer someone who is “not a warmonger” to be the next French president. Assad’s government has labelled all armed opposition to his rule — including the Western-backed rebels _ as “terrorists.” French voters are going to the polls to elect a new president on April 23. Outgoing Hollande maintained former President Nikolas Sarkozy’s position to support Syria’s 2011 uprising against the Assad family rule. The revolt descended into all-out civil war, sparked by the government’s brutal crackdown on demonstrations. Hollande pushed hard for an international intervention in 2013, after more than 1,000 people were killed in a sarin gas attack in a Damascus suburb. Several Western nations and human rights groups subsequently accused Assad’s government of carrying out the attack. Hollande argued that Assad’s unchecked brutality fostered terror in the region. France subsequently suffered from a number of attacks claimed by Daesh, including the horrific multi-pronged Paris attack in November 2015 that killed over 100 people. The intervention ultimately failed to materialise, with US President Barack Obama securing a guarantee from Assad’s sponsor Russia that Damascus would give up its chemical weapons stockpiles. In the interview, which aired on Thursday, Assad took particular issue with Hollande’s ardour for a military intervention in Syria. “Hollande himself said it was a mistake not to launch a war in 2013,” Assad said. The interview comes on the heels of Assad’s remarks last week to Yahoo News, in which the Syrian president said he would welcome US troops on the ground in Syria, to join the battle against “terrorists” — as long as it is in cooperation with his government and respects his country’s sovereignty. Syria’s six-year civil war has killed more than 300,000 people and displaced half the country’s population. The country is shattered and the chaos has enabled the rise of the Islamic State group, which has managed to seize a substantial chunk of Syrian territory. More from Syria UN drops mention of ‘transition’ in Syria talks

