Prosecutors probe ‘clique’ within Turkey’s military

The Anadolu agency says the prosecutor in Istanbul started the probe on Monday following a weekend report in Hurriyet newspaper that said the army headquarters was “disturbed” by a series of criticisms levelled at the military. Some interpreted the report to suggest that a clique within the military was unhappy by the way the military was being led.

Anadolu said the probe was launched after a university lecturer filed a complaint claiming the report demonstrated the presence of an “influential and active junta.” In July, the Turkish government survived a failed military coup attempt blamed on the followers of a US-based Muslim cleric.









