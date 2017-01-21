Police, ruling party hit by attacks in Istanbul

Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said there was speculation that a “leftist terror group” was the culprit but said it was not clear which one, referring to the DHKP-C and another.

In recent years, there have been sporadic attacks by radicals from the DHKP-C, which seeks a Marxist revolution in Turkey and espouses a fiercely anti-Western agenda. The attacks happened as the Turkish parliament in Ankara was voting on a draft bill to expand President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s powers, which was approved in the early hours of Saturday. EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik said on Twitter such attacks target people and security services, but they also target “politics and tr(y) to influence decision making mechanisms”. After multiple bombings in 2016 blamed on Islamist militants and Kurdish militants, the new year began with the bloody attack on Istanbul’s Reina club which killed 39 people. It was later claimed by Daesh.









