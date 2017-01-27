Trump to keep his vow on Jerusalem embassy

Trump realises the embassy decision “implicates four or five countries and how they’re going to react,” Giuliani said. “He needs to know how the prime minister of Israel is going to react and how he wants to see something like this done.”

Trump on Thursday told Fox News it was too early for him to speak publicly on the issue. Giuliani, who was known during his tenure for a hardline attitude toward even petty crime in New York City, dismissed Palestinian warnings that moving the embassy would ignite the whole region. “I think this country is capable of dealing with waves of violence,” the former mayor said. Giuliani predicted Netanyahu and Trump would have a “very, very good, collaborative relationship,” as opposed to what he described as the “hostile relationship” between President Barack Obama and the Israeli leader. The changed atmosphere was already evident in the first week of Trump’s tenure. While construction plans beyond Israel’s 1967 boundaries were a recurring source of friction with the Obama administration, Trump was silent this week as Israeli officials approved plans for 2,500 Jews-only housing units in the occupied West Bank and hundreds of apartments in occupied East Jerusalem. Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s Executive Committee, called the building plans a “flagrant violation of international law” and accused Israel of “exploiting the inauguration of the new American administration to escalate its violations and the prevention of any existence of a Palestinian state.” Trump considered Giuliani for attorney general and secretary of state before ultimately naming him to head a committee on cybersecurity. Giuliani said he discussed cyber defence with Netanyahu and other Israeli officials on Thursday and will return in a few months for more substantive talks on the subject. Israel is among the global leaders in the field. “We realise in the United States that we have a cybersecurity defence problem,” Giuliani said. His committee is tasked with organising private-sector experts into groups that can help address the government’s cyber priorities, he said. More from Palestine Palestine president to visit Pakistan tomorrow

Netanyahu slammed over Trump wall praise

Palestinian, 18, shot dead by Israeli forces

Palestinians risk lives for illegal jobs









