Trump nominee for Israel ambassador heckled, questioned at Senate

He told Cardin, “There is no excuse. If you want me to rationalise it or justify it, I cannot. These were hurtful words and I deeply regret them.” Cardin, citing Friedman’s criticism of Schumer as having done the “worst appeasement of terrorists since Munich,” retorted that those words were “beyond hurtful.” “We need a steady hand in the Middle East, not a bomb thrower,” admonished Tom Udall, another Democrat.