Rebirth of public hammams in West Bank

“Just a few years ago, I viewed the concept of hammams as silly,” Hamoudeh told Gulf News. “One day I decided to go to see what all the fuss was about and I have completely changed my view. There is no match for the level of cleanliness the hammams provide, and they also have major health benefits.”

Manal Saeed, a Nablus-based nutritionist, explained that excessive sweating in the hot and steamy bathhouse has tremendous health benefits as it unclogs pores, increases blood circulation, strengthens the immune system and leaves bathers with healthy, glowing skin. Hamoudeh, who suffers from degenerative disc disease, says his routine hammam visits have helped ease the pain and discomfort associated with his ailment. Today, the historic bathhouses have become a popular trend among both men and women. Gender separation at the hammams is maintained; women are allotted two days of the week to visit. Lamya Walweel, supervisor on the women-only days, says an additional day needs to be allocated to women to meet the high demand. "Women visit the historic bathhouses to bathe, have massages, enjoy beauty treatments, chat and in preparation for birthday and wedding celebrations," she said. Visiting the Al Shifaa bathhouse is like entering a time warp and stepping back in time. The Al Shifaa Bathhouse was built in 1225, by traders of the Ayyubid dynasty and retains most of its original features. The floors of the bathhouse were historically heated by burning garbage. The bathhouse is still characterised by its original massive stone walls and domes which filter sunlight through 700 small round openings filled with multi-coloured glass. The Al Shifaa Bathhouse has also become a popular place for grooms to ceremonially bathe ahead of their wedding night. Grooms used to shave and bathe at the house of relatives or friends, but more and more men are now going to the hammams as it has become a growing fad. So much so that wedding processions (zaffa in Arabic) often start directly at the bathhouse, where singing and dancing friends and family members escort the groom to the wedding hall.

