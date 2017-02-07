Q and A: Why Israel’s latest land grab is unprecedented

A- The aftermath of the evacuation of the colony outpost of Amona whose residents and their supporters from the Israeli government vowed not to bow down easily, highlights the Israeli government’s ability to find the necessary loophole allowing the colonists to stay in the West Bank and legalise their outposts. Israel took advantage of the increased support of US President Trump and his administration for Israel and briefed the White House on the Israeli vote. According to Haaretz, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was seeking to postpone the bill, but later said that he had informed the White House of his intention of putting the legislation to a vote. All of a sudden, Netanyahu changed his mind and ordered the bill — which had already been delayed for a month and a half — for an immediate vote which even he could not attend.

The occupied West Bank is home to 150 Israeli colonies officially established by the Israeli government, as well as about 100 outposts which squatting Jewish colonists established on their own, and later applied to have legalised in terms of Israeli law. The new legislation would allow continued construction of outposts throughout the West Bank and would also secure colonists from future demolition orders and allow them to remain on lands to which Palestinian families hold title deeds. Since Israel conquered the West Bank in 1967, it almost immediately started establishing colonies there. Colony building on Palestinian land is illegal under international law. Confiscation of land to build or expand colonies is similarly prohibited. Numerous UN resolutions have clearly stated that the Israeli colonies constitute a violation of international law. Q- Does this legislation apply retroactively or does it apply only on the outposts to be built? A- According to Haaretz, initially the legislation would suspend enforcement measures against 16 previously unauthorised outposts. Afterwards, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked who is empowered by the legislation, may expand the list by means of an order and with the approval of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee which is dominated by far right lawmakers and parties. Q- How would Israel retroactively legalise the colony outposts? A- According to the bill, Israel would declare Palestinian land on which colonies or outposts were built, “in good faith or at the state’s instructions” as government property, and deny its Palestinian owners the right to use or hold those lands until there is a diplomatic resolution of the status of the territories. Q- What does “good faith” mean in the legislation? A- “Good faith” in the Israeli legislation refers to any construction found to have been built when the homeowners did not know the house was being built on privately owned land. The Israeli regime would seize the property from its Palestinian owners. Palestinian owners of the lands on which Israeli colony outposts were built have been on regular and documented protests against the seizure of their private lands and have filed court cases with the Israeli courts. Q- Can the Palestinian owners of the seized land take any measures against the legislation? A- According to The Times of Israel the legislation could still be thwarted by Israel’s judges. “The chance that it will be struck down by the Supreme Court is 100 per cent,” Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Liberman was quoted as saying. The Israeli party Yesh Din will file court cases on behalf of the Palestinian owners of the seized lands with the Israeli courts to challenge the legislation. The bill provides a carefully designed mechanism for compensating Palestinian whose lands will be seized. According to the bill, a Palestinian landowner can receive an annual usage payment of 125 per cent of the land’s value as determined by an assessment committee for renewable periods of 20 years, or an alternate plot of land if this is possible. Q- Why did Netanyahu go ahead with a legislation which he himself opposed earlier? A- According to Haaretz, Netanyahu could not stand the pressure from his far right coalition members. “At the moment of truth, Netanyahu folded and acted against the little that remains of his political conscience; he was not strong enough to postpone the vote. Netanyahu acted against his political wisdom” Netanyahu believes that the bill could bring Israel before the International Criminal Court. “The bill will carry international indictments against Israeli soldiers and officers,” says Haaretz. Netanyahu also believed that the bill would be embarrassing for Israel’s friends abroad. More from Palestine Daesh claims rare attack on Israel

