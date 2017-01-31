Palestinians divided by film’s portrayal of changing world

“The message that I want to reach Palestinian society is that we are very, very strong women,” said Mouna Hawa, who plays the role of Laila. “We are not defects, our voice is not a defect, neither are our acts, responsibilities or decisions. we don’t even know we are that strong, because it’s as if we always need a man to be next to us.”

The movie is almost entirely in Arabic with Hebrew subtitles, and more and more cinemas in Israel are beginning to screen it. The director has been travelling across the country to speak to audiences at the screenings. After one screening in downtown Tel Aviv, an Israeli viewer wondered if the scenes of raucous Arab dance parties really reflected reality. When another asked the director if her movie was reaching Palestinian audiences, she asked if there were Palestinians in the audience, and dozens raised their hands, heaping praise on the director. But much of the reaction from Palestinians has been angry, with negative comments flooding the film’s Arabic-language Facebook page. “This movie is a whorehouse, it distorted the image of Islam,” one commenter wrote. Some social media comments have threatened the director’s life, Hamoud said. But some other comments were positive too. “All the respect, a great movie” another commenter wrote. Riham Mahameed, a 22-year-old from Umm Al Fahem who studies at a university in Beersheba (Bier Al Sabe’), had mixed feelings about the film. “The characters are brave, representing the reality we’re trying to hide in all kinds of ways,” she said. But she complained the partying women of the film were not representative of all Palestinian women who, like her, leave home for studies and work. “The movie showed only the bad things about girls living outside the home. Parents will be scared of what their daughters are doing,” Mahameed said. Abdul Monem Fuad, a spokesman for the Umm Al Fahm municipality, said his city has called for a boycott of the movie because it gives the city, home to two central characters, a bad name. “It distorts the image of Umm Al Fahm,” he said. “It distorts our young men and women, it distorts their reputation, it depicts them in an immoral and indecent way.” Fuad himself did not see the film. Even some liberal Palestinian commentators inside the Green Line, like popular columnist Sayed Kashua, have argued the film reinforces negative stereotypes, particularly with the film’s villain, the bearded, religious Muslim fiance. Blogger Samah Salaime said a violent scene involving the Muslim man and his fiance Nour is “juicy material for the budding Islamophobe,” though she notes the film includes a positive male role model in Nour’s father. She referred to the Hebrew title of the movie when offering her critique of the film. “I found myself neither here nor there,” Salaime wrote. More from Palestine Trump tells Israel new colonies ‘unhelpful’

