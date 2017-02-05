Mysterious ‘poison boxes’ air dropped over West Bank

Once the poisonous nature of the material was confirmed, mosques in the village declared emergency via their loudspeakers and warned villagers about their public safety. Village schools were also instructed to take care of young pupils and to check the school premises to ensure they were clean of the substance. “We are just waiting for the official response from the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) to take further measures including protests and strikes against the Israeli fatal measures against the villagers,” said Ziyadah.