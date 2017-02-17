Israelis, Palestinians ponder one-state solution

Results of a survey of Israelis and Palestinians released on Thursday, put out jointly by Tel Aviv University and Israeli and Palestinian research centres, indicated that 55 per cent of Israelis still support the notion of a two-state solution, while support among the Palestinians dropped to 44 per cent. But the numbers on both sides rose significantly when they were offered additional incentives like a broader regional peace between Israel and the Arab world. Among Palestinians, support rose for the ability to work freely in Israel even after the establishment of an independent state. The survey included a representative sample of 1,270 Palestinians and 1,207 Israelis.

The Israeli idea of Palestinian statehood never included all of the attributes of full sovereignty. Israel insists on a demilitarised state, and Netanyahu says the Israeli military has to keep overall security control. Together with other so-far-intractable issues — like the fate of occupied Jerusalem and of Palestinian refugees — many experts have long said that the maximum Israel can offer does not meet the minimum Palestinian requirements. Saeb Erekat, a senior Palestinian official, noted this week that the two-state solution “represents a painful and historic Palestinian compromise of recognising Israel over 78 per cent of historic Palestine.” President Mahmoud Abbas, of the Palestinian Authority, an interim government that has held sway in parts of the West Bank since the 1990s, is weakened by internal struggles and threatened by his rivals in Hamas. Mahmoud Zahar, a hard-line member of Hamas and one of its founders in Gaza, said of Abbas in an interview this week: “He is wasting his time. He is wasting our time and helping the Israelis expand [colonies]. He is a traitor. He is a spy.” When the former US secretary of state, John Kerry, came up with a proposed framework accord defining the principles of a comprehensive two-state agreement after months of negotiations in 2014, Abbas did not respond. Since then, Israel has approved plans for thousands of new colonist homes in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem and has moved to retroactively legalise colonist outposts that were built throughout the territory. The measures have further entrenched the occupation, now in its 50th year since Israel occupied the territory from Jordan in the 1967 war. A growing number of right-wing Israeli ministers, including from Netanyahu’s Likud Party, are pushing to annex the blocs of colonies that Israel intends to incorporate within its borders under any future deal. Israel has also invested heavily in roads and infrastructure connecting and serving the West Bank colonies, now home to some 400,000 people. Yet supporters of the two-state solution insist it still could be executed. Arieli, the political geographer, said Israel could keep 80 per cent of its West Bank colonists within its borders by swapping territory equal to about 4 per cent of the West Bank. Many of the remaining 20 per cent of colonists — roughly 30,000 families — would most likely agree to move back into Israel for compensation, he said. The numbers can also be deceptive, and some experts insist that much of the change on the ground in recent years can be reversed. About 50 per cent of the growth of the colonist population has come in two large ultra-Orthodox colonies, Modiin Illit and Beitar Illit. Both are considered swappable: Jews mostly went there for cheap housing, not ideology. Together, these two colonies have about 130,000 residents — a third of the total colonist population of the West Bank. In some more outlying colonies, Arieli said, the population was decreasing as Israelis were “voting with their feet” by not moving in, or moving out. Colony leaders attribute the drop to pressure from the Obama administration that limited the construction of new homes. Khatib, of Birzeit University, agreed that a two-state solution was still physically possible “with some creativity, like swapping.” But, he said, “It won’t remain so for long.” What is lacking is political will of the leaders on both sides. Nahum Barnea, a leading Israeli columnist, wrote in the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth on Thursday that if Trump were “slightly more informed,” he might have realised that it was not an issue of one state or two states: “The two sides, in practice, have chosen a third option: not to agree.” More from Palestine US blocking of Libya envoy ‘serious mistake’

Trump nominee for Israel ambassador heckled

Palestinian state remains US goal — UN envoy

Conflict only alternative to two-state solution









