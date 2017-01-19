Israeli media campaign incites ‘ethnic cleansing of Palestinians’

The campaign includes the listing of a telephone number, which if dialled, according to the Israeli media, plays a recording of former head of the Israeli Central Command, Avi Mizrahi, saying: “Are the billboards bothering you? They will disappear in a few days. What won’t disappear are the two and a half million Palestinians in the West Bank. They want to be the majority — and this is who we want to annex? If we don’t separate from the Palestinians, Israel will be less Jewish and less secure. We need to separate from the Palestinians now.”