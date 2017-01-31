Israeli army orders colonists out of West Bank outpost

Occupied Jerusalem: Israel reported that the military ordered residents of a West Bank colony outpost to leave within 48 hours.
The Ynet news website and other outlets say the army posted a notice at the entrance to the Amona outpost Tuesday, and Ynet ran a picture of the order. The military had no immediate comment.
The regime’s Supreme Court ruled in 2014 that Amona was built on private Palestinian land and must be demolished. It later set February 8 as the final date for it to be demolished.
The court is reportedly set to rule on a state relocation plan later in the day.
Amona is the largest of about 100 unauthorised outposts erected in the West Bank without permission, but generally tolerated by the Israeli regime.