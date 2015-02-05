Israel distributes ‘propaganda books’ in Palestinian schools

On the surface, she said, the Israeli police seek to introduce the Palestinian youth to their work, but deep down they want to expand their forces at the expense of the Palestinian citizens. “We fully understand the police work as par with their behavioural attitude on the ground, not by their empty claimed slogans,” Al Zoabi said on her Facebook page. “Israeli police do not serve the Palestinians [inside the Green Line] at all. The Israeli police should initially change their mentality, attitudes, missions, values and performance and should meanwhile fight their enmity and rivalry with us.”