In Gaza, Syrians try to rebuild lives in ruins

But according to several sources, between 150 and a few hundred of them reside in the small territory ravaged by three Israeli assaults since 2008 and endemic unemployment. None of them have formally declared their entry or are officially registered.

Warif Qassem Hamido, head of an association of Syrian families in Gaza, also left everything behind in Aleppo. He arrived in Gaza one day in 2013, along with eleven other Syrian families. He opened his “Syriana” restaurant but very few Syrians have managed to rebound and start businesses. For all other war refugees, life in the crowded Palestinian territory is “very hard,” Hamido said. In the small enclave where the unemployment rate is 45 per cent and inflation continues to climb, the Syrians “have no way to pay their rent, to care for themselves or pay their children’s university expenses,” he added. More than three quarters of Gaza’s population are registered as refugees with the United Nations, and UNRWA, the UN agency in charge of Palestinian refugees, is a vital source of aid. But it exclusively supports Palestinians. For emergencies, Hamido’s group — which has a television programme on the Syrians of Gaza — launches Facebook appeals. The latest was a call for donations to finance the appendicectomy of a three-year-old boy, Issam. Qaterji, meanwhile, pines for his ageing parents who stayed in Aleppo, but he will not return to them as he has found a wife in Gaza. At Qaterji’s restaurant, customers enter one after the other to buy shawarma (meat sandwiches) and other Syrian favourites at affordable prices. Among them is Nadia Baraka, for whom a visit is a visual and gastronomic treat as well as a gesture of support. “I’m showing my solidarity with the people of Aleppo, who are undergoing the same suffering as we have endured during the Israeli offensives,” said the 20-year-old student, gazing at the elegant decor of the room, where staff in Ottoman dress serve diners. That kind of support is not enough for Majed Al Atar, 47, who arrived from Damascus in the summer 2012 through a tunnel. He left the Syrian conflict only to live through two Israeli offensives on Gaza. Unable to find permanent work, he cannot pay for his children’s school or the eye operation his wife needs. Today, he said, without the help of authorities and forced to increasingly rely on charitable associations, “the authorities in charge of the refugees must get us out of Gaza and relocate us elsewhere, because the situation is getting worse day by day.” More from Palestine Exclusive: We talk to Fatah deputy leader

‘We will never recognise Israel as Jewish state’

In besieged Gaza, first English library to open

In Gaza, Syrians try to rebuild lives in ruins