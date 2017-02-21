How Trump’s approach may alter Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts

The Palestinian National Authority under Mahmoud Abbas governs the major Palestinian cities in the West Bank, under an interim arrangement with Israel signed in 1993 and intended to last only five years. The Israeli military has ultimate control over the territory, where about 400,000 Jews live in colonies. Gaza broke away in 2007 after Hamas militants violently wrested control of the enclave, though Israel and Egypt still control its borders. Israel annexed East Jerusalem after occupying it along with the West Bank and Gaza in 1967, in a move that isn’t internationally recognised, and more than 200,000 Jews have settled there since.