Friends, kin remember intellectual Palestinian fighter

“The continuing assassinations and leaving the injured to bleed to their death must be condemned by the international community,” he told Gulf News on Tuesday.

“I was at the house where Al Aarej was assassinated, and saw the huge quantity of bullets they fired against him. I believe they could have captured him alive after he ran out of ammunition, but they shot him and the neighbours confirmed to me that the soldiers were dragging him while he was bleeding,” Barghouti said.