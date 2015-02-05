Few good alternatives to Palestinian state

But perhaps a partial deal is possible whereby the Palestinians would not have to forego future claims but for now get their state on, say, 80 per cent of the West Bank, with some sort of preferred access of new regime in the Old City of Jerusalem? Even the current nationalist Netanyahu government would probably accept such a thing, but the Palestinians have ruled it out, fearing the temporary would become permanent. To get them to agree would require massive global and Arab world pressure, and risks huge internal conflict among the Palestinians.

Jordanian Option Jordan took over the West Bank and East Jerusalem during the 1948-1949 Arab-Israel war that followed the British pullout, lost the areas to Israel in 1967 and then gave up all claims to them in favour of the Palestinians in the 1980s. But Jordan is a country with a majority Palestinian-descended population, and some Israelis still think that it can play a role in satisfying Palestinian national aspirations and resuming control over only a part of the West Bank. But this would probably require a collapse of Hashemite rule, founded on Jordan’s Bedouin population, and as such is anathema to the Jordanian monarchy, which is beloved by many Israelis for making peace with them in 1994. Adding to the awkwardness, the Palestinians reject it altogether as well. Partial unilateral pullout Under these vexing circumstances many Israelis conclude no peace is possible, but they still want to be rid of the Palestinian population of the West Bank. In the mid-2000s the government of Ehud Olmert planned a unilateral pullout from most of the territory, to follow the 2005 withdrawal from Gaza. But those plans were upended when Gaza was taken over by Hamas and became a resistance base for rocket attacks on Israel, leading to several wars. Few Israelis want to see that scenario repeated with the West Bank, which is much larger and closer to Israel’s main cities. Now talk grows of a pullout of settlers from some areas, to create a more convincing reality of partition, while the military stays for now, pending some future arrangement. Nato? A global or Arab peacekeeping force? Perpetual Israeli control? No one can say. Status quo The status quo looks attractive to some Israelis. But Israel is constantly changing the landscape by adding colonists — already there are some 350,000 Israelis in the West Bank and a quarter million in East Jerusalem. And it undermines Israel’s “democratic” credentials by leaving millions of people without a vote for the government that has ultimate control over their fate. The Palestinians do not have a history of acquiescing for long: There were multi-year uprisings in the late 1980s and early 2000s and a spate of violence in late 2015 and early 2016. Down this path lies the very strong likelihood of more. More from Palestine Trump nominee for Israel ambassador heckled

Israelis, Palestinians ponder one-state solution

Palestinian state remains US goal — UN envoy

Conflict only alternative to two-state solution









