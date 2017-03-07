Call for more representation of Arab women in business world

Nevertheless, Sandouka is happy that some women have succeeded in changing some laws, which had made the status of Palestinian women better than those in some Arab countries. She also pointed out that when the women’s affairs society decided to study obstacles facing Palestinian women in 20 areas of the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, there were many young men who were part of the researchers groups. This she said was an extremely encouraging sign of changing perceptions.

She said that the number of women achieving success was limited to the elite cases and it has not percolated down to to women generally. Still, she said there was hope for the future. Palestinian women are today working in the private sector and are engaged in businesses and security sectors. She pointed out that two women ran for the position of Palestinian National Authority (PNA) presidency since its establishment in 1994, in addition to many who led political parties, city councils, and were working as police commissioners, ambassadors and ministers. She said Palestinian woman had reached positions of power either due to familial power or support, such as in local councils through the support of political parties “I have never seen a distinguished woman reach a high position except through the power of her political party,” Jihad Abu Znaid, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) from occupied East Jerusalem told Gulf News yesterday. Palestinian woman have joined forces with men in the struggle against Israeli occupation over the past 50 years, so they should get equal rights to share everything like men do, women activists say. PNA President Mahmoud Abbas is a major supporter of woman occupying important positions in the PNA. It may be noted that the governor of Ramallah for the last few years is a woman, the religious general prosecutor is a woman and the ex-Ramallah Mayor was also a woman, Living under foreign occupation has impacted Palestinian women’s achievement and dreams, and activists believe they are deeply affected by the Israeli occupation as they remain forever concerned about the future of their children and their safety, or end up being at the receiving end of male members of their family who, due to economic pressures, end up expressing their anger and frustration against them. “The Palestinian woman suffers due to the occupation, and traditions,” Abu Znaid said. Palestinian women in the centre of West Bank are better off in terms of living conditions and rights, but those living in the countryside of the northern West Bank Jenin area, as well southern West Bank Hebron area, have it bad as they cannot complete their education, and are usually forced into early marriages or polygamy. In a move to recognise the struggle of Palestinian women, the PNA decided three years ago to mark March 8 of every year as a public holiday. “The Palestinian women needs social justice, not equality,” Sandouka said. — Mohammed Najib is a journalist based in Ramallah More from Palestine Britain still backs 2-state solution in Mideast

Friends, kin remember Palestinian fighter

US warns Israel over annexing West Bank

Land fissures emerge at Al Aqsa Mosque









