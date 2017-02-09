New CIA chief in Ankara on first foreign visit

He is due to meet Erdogan and Turkish spy agency chief Hakan Fidan, NTV television reported, after the two presidents on Tuesday held their first phone call since Trump took office last month.

Pompeo is also to discuss the Syria conflict, in particular Turkey’s operation against Daesh in the town of Al Bab and a possible plan to capture the group’s de-facto capital Raqa, NTV said. Erdogan’s spokesman Ebrahim Kalin said on Wednesday that discussions were ongoing with the US over efforts to retake Raqa from Daesh, with Trump giving a “positive” response to Turkish plans. On the same day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu raised the prospect of Turkish special forces’ involvement in any Raqa operation after recapturing Al Bab. According to Hurriyet daily’s well-connected columnist Abdulkadir Selvi, when Erdogan raised the issue of the fight against Daesh and the Syrian Kurdish militia, Trump said: “I am sending the CIA chief, you can speak with him in detail.” Turkey is hoping for better relations with the new US administration, after the relationship with Barack Obama was marked by disappointment and anger. The NATO allies have seen relations strained over Washington’s support for Syrian Kurdish militia, whom Washington views as the most effective fighting force against Daesh. But Ankara sees the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the Kurdish Peoples’ Protection Units (YPG), as terror groups linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).









